A fresh wave of speculation and outright rumors around Apple’s long-rumored foldable iPhone is gaining traction at least in some media circles, with new details suggesting a premium branding and notable hardware improvements.

As reported in Mac Rumors, a post circulating on China’s Weibo platform claims the device could arrive under the name “iPhone Ultra,” signaling a potential shift toward a high-end category within Apple’s lineup. While the company has yet to confirm any such product, industry analysts are beginning to align on key features and design direction.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple has focused heavily on addressing two of the most persistent issues in foldable smartphones. “Apple engineers believe they’ve solved problems with screen quality and overall durability, two long-running flaws with phones in this category,” he said.

One of the biggest visual drawbacks in foldable devices has been the noticeable crease where the screen bends. Gurman notes that Apple’s version will minimize this effect, explaining the crease will be “less visible when it’s unfolded” compared to rival products.

Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has gone even further, suggesting the inner display may appear nearly seamless. However, Gurman later clarified that Apple’s approach focuses on reducing the crease rather than eliminating it entirely.

As for the design, the device is expected to fold open like a book. Reports indicate a 7.7-inch internal display aimed at media consumption and multitasking, paired with a 5.3-inch outer screen for everyday use. The phone is also rumored to include two rear cameras, a single front-facing camera, and a Touch ID sensor built into the power button instead of Face ID.

If these details hold, Apple’s entry into the foldable market could mark a significant step forward in both durability and display technology, two areas where competitors have struggled to fully deliver.