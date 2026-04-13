A tragic and chaotic scene unfolded in Midtown Manhattan over the weekend, as Bronx battle rapper Fox 5, born Anthony Griffin, was shot and killed by NYPD officers following a violent machete attack on a subway platform inside Grand Central Terminal.

According to police and multiple confirmed reports, the incident occurred around 9:40–9:50 a.m. on April 11 on the uptown 4, 5, and 6 train platform. Griffin, 44, allegedly carried out a series of unprovoked attacks on three elderly commuters, slashing victims ranging in age from their mid 60s to mid 80s. All three victims sustained serious injuries, including deep lacerations and a skull fracture, but are expected to survive.

Authorities say officers were flagged down by witnesses and quickly responded to the active scene. Upon confronting Griffin, police issued repeated commands—reportedly more than 20—to drop the weapon. Instead, officials say he refused and advanced toward officers while still armed with what was described as a machete.

At that point, an NYPD officer discharged his weapon, striking Griffin. He was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators have described the attack as random, with no known connection between Griffin and the victims. The entire encounter was captured on body worn cameras, and officials have indicated that footage will be reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Beyond the violence itself, the story has resonated in Hip Hop circles due to Griffin’s identity. Known in the Bronx battle rap scene as “Fox 5,” he was reportedly recognized locally for his freestyle presence before the incident took a deadly turn.

Friends and acquaintances have since spoken out, pointing to possible mental health struggles and claiming his behavior was out of character. One family associate stated that Griffin had been going through a difficult period and carried the weapon for protection, while also questioning whether non lethal force could have been used.

The incident has once again sparked conversations around public safety in New York’s transit system, as well as the use of force by law enforcement in high pressure situations. Subway service through Grand Central was temporarily disrupted following the attack as authorities secured the scene and began their investigation.

For the Hip Hop community, the loss is layered. While the details of the incident are deeply troubling, it also marks the end of a life that, by many accounts, was connected to the culture through music and expression.

As the investigation continues, questions remain about what led to the escalation, whether intervention could have changed the outcome, and how situations like this can be prevented moving forward.