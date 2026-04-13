Bruno Mars launched his highly anticipated The Romantic Tour with a sold-out show at Allegiant Stadium, marking his first full headline tour in nearly a decade.

The performance featured a career-spanning setlist alongside new material from his chart-topping album The Romantic. Opening with “Risk It All,” “Cha Cha Cha,” and “On My Soul,” Mars delivered a high-energy show backed by a 12-piece band, reworking hits like “24K Magic,” “Perm,” and “Finesse” with fresh arrangements.

A standout moment came during a special Silk Sonic segment, reuniting Mars with Anderson .Paak for performances of “Leave The Door Open” and more, marking their first live set together outside of their Las Vegas residency.

Support came from Leon Thomas, with additional appearances from Victoria Monét and RAYE expected on select tour dates.

Ahead of opening night, Las Vegas honored Mars by declaring April 10 “Bruno Mars Day” and presenting him with a key to the Strip. In a rare tribute, a street was renamed Bruno Mars Drive, placing him among icons like Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.

Mars also announced a $1 million donation to the Intermountain Health Nevada Children’s Hospital, supporting pediatric care across the state.

Following its record-breaking ticket sales, The Romantic Tour will span nearly 80 dates across North America and Europe, cementing its status as one of the year’s biggest global tours.