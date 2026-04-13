It’s a wrap for Doc Rivers as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. The future NBA Hall of Famer has decided to leave the position after a complicated season, amid uncertainty about the future of franchise star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

BREAKING: Doc Rivers is departing as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. After a 32-50 season, the Bucks will embark on their third coaching search in the last three years. pic.twitter.com/s6YZXKcTi5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 13, 2026

“[The season] didn’t go the way I wanted it to go, obviously,” Rivers said after Milwaukee finished their season. “I always say I could do a better job. We could have had better health. We could have had all kinds of things. I’m not a big guy at looking back. All you can do is look forward. We did a lot of things to improve a lot of the young guys. Unfortunately, that was the road that kind of presented itself for us, and we did that.”

The Bucks finished the season 32-50.