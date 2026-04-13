In case you missed it, at Coachella 2026 on Saturday, April 11, Justin Bieber delivered one of the festival’s most unconventional headline performances, spending a substantial portion of his set seated at a laptop and browsing YouTube in front of the live audience. To be fair, before we break it all down with clips, we have the FULL Justin Bieber performance below.

JUSTIN BIEBER PERFORMING BABY AT COACHELLA pic.twitter.com/xSPqcwDQtR — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) April 12, 2026

Okay, so this one was a head scratcher depending on who you asked or how you interpret what you’re looking at from the now viral clips. See for yourself:

The difference in performance quality is actually insane. You're telling me Justin Bieber is the highest-paid artist at Coachella, and this is what he delivers? Male artists really do get away with anything when it comes to performances — and more. I've seen people dragging… pic.twitter.com/LnoqxkOwc4 — jameshaschanged. (@_badreputatio_n) April 12, 2026

Rather than relying solely on traditional staging, Bieber incorporated what appeared to be a guided digital stream of consciousness, manually searching for and playing clips tied to his own career and internet footprint. The moment quickly became one of the most discussed segments of the weekend.

Katy Perry jokes during Justin Bieber’s Coachella set:



“Thank god he has [YouTube Premium], I don’t wanna see no ads.” pic.twitter.com/FKsp5gtQEz — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 12, 2026

The set included multiple nostalgic callbacks, beginning with Bieber pulling up the “Baby” music video and performing alongside footage of his younger self. He also revisited clips from “Never Say Never” and “Beauty and a Beat,” effectively turning parts of the performance into a self-referential visual duet across time.

Justin Bieber played the iconic “Deez Nuts” video on the Coachella main stage pic.twitter.com/dAdV1P99aj — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 12, 2026

The experiment extended beyond official releases. Bieber resurfaced viral moments from his online history, including his widely circulated “it’s not clocking to you” monologue, alongside a series of bloopers and behind-the-scenes clips that played to the crowd in real time.

Adding an interactive layer, Bieber took live song requests from fans near the stage, typing titles directly into the search bar and selecting videos on the fly. The approach blurred the line between concert, livestream, and archive browsing session.

Audience reaction was sharply divided after the set. Some attendees and fans praised the stripped-down format, describing it as intimate, reflective, and uniquely personal for a headlining slot at a major festival.

Others were far less impressed. On platforms such as Reddit, critics labeled the performance “lazy,” questioning whether a headliner reportedly earning $10 million for the slot should have delivered a more structured musical set.

The performance has since fueled broader conversation about the direction of live pop shows and how far artists can push format boundaries before spectacle gives way to minimalism. In Bieber’s case, the experiment has ensured that his Coachella appearance will remain one of the most debated sets of the year. Check out the full performance here: