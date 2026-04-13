Egypt is having a big moment. With nearly 19 million international tourists arriving in 2025, and appetite for heritage-based travel still climbing, the country has entered 2026 as one of the world’s fastest-growing destinations. At the centre of that surge sits one specific kind of journey: nile river cruises. And tucked inside that category, quietly drawing the most curious travellers, are dahabiya nile cruises — intimate, wind-powered sailboats carrying fewer than a dozen guests along the same waters that once moved pharaohs and merchants alike.

Memphis Tours, a Cairo-based travel operator with roots going back to 1955, has responded to that demand with a refreshed and fully customisable cruise portfolio designed specifically around 2026 travellers. The collection spans modern five-star river ships to those traditional dahabiyas, each itinerary shaped around the pace, interests, and budget of the individual.

What Sets the 2026 Packages Apa

rtMost cruise programmes run on a fixed template. Same ship. Same stops. Same group of 150 strangers. That formula suits some travellers fine. But a growing segment, especially those drawn to a destination as layered as Egypt, want something more deliberate. Less conveyor belt, more considered.

Memphis Tours has built its 2026 packages around several clear principles:

Flexible duration with 4-day, 5-day, and 7-day sailings between Luxor and Aswan

with 4-day, 5-day, and 7-day sailings between Luxor and Aswan Private and small-group options , including fully chartered vessels for couples, families, and corporate groups

, including fully chartered vessels for couples, families, and corporate groups Custom-combined itineraries pairing Nile sailings with Cairo sightseeing, Abu Simbel excursions, or Red Sea extensions

pairing Nile sailings with Cairo sightseeing, Abu Simbel excursions, or Red Sea extensions Dedicated Egyptologist guides assigned per group, not shared across an entire ship

assigned per group, not shared across an entire ship 24/7 in-destination support from a resident travel team throughout the journey

Pricing for classic nile river cruises starts from $983 per person, scaling upward depending on vessel category and inclusions.

The Dahabiya: A Different Pace Entirely

Among all the options in the fleet, dahabiya nile cruises stand apart most distinctly. A dahabiya is a traditional Egyptian sailing vessel. Slender hull, billowing white sails, a shaded upper deck. These boats carried merchants, explorers, and 19th-century adventurers along the Nile for centuries. Today, they have been thoughtfully reimagined as boutique floating retreats.

The guest count is small by design. Eight to twelve people, at most. On an entire boat. That is not a misprint.

Memphis Tours operates several named dahabiyas along the Luxor-to-Aswan corridor. Each one offers experiences that larger motor-driven cruise ships structurally cannot:

Access to off-route stops including El Kab Temple, El Batekh Island, and Gebel El Silsila, all bypassed by standard cruise itineraries

including El Kab Temple, El Batekh Island, and Gebel El Silsila, all bypassed by standard cruise itineraries Wind-powered sailing , quieter and lower in fuel consumption than conventional motorised vessels

, quieter and lower in fuel consumption than conventional motorised vessels Full-board dining prepared fresh on board, served on open decks with unobstructed river views

prepared fresh on board, served on open decks with unobstructed river views Jacuzzi and sun lounger facilities on select vessels

on select vessels Full private charter availability, giving groups genuine flexibility over pace and routing

The fleet includes the Nebyt, known informally as the Golden Lady of the Nile, featuring elegantly appointed cabins and a hot tub on the upper sun deck. The twin vessels Nuun and Nuut are configured for longer seven-night itineraries and available for full private charter. The Merit, Eyaru, and Amoura round out the collection, each with distinct cabin configurations and route options.

Why 2026 Is a Pivotal Year

Several converging factors make this an unusually important window for Nile cruise travel. The Grand Egyptian Museum, now fully open in Giza, is drawing record visitor numbers and repositioning Cairo as a world-class cultural hub. New direct flight routes from European, Gulf, and Central Asian cities have meaningfully expanded access to Luxor and Aswan. And the broader experiential travel movement, favouring slow and culturally immersive journeys over packed group tours, maps almost perfectly onto what dahabiya nile cruises naturally deliver.

Demand is moving faster than in prior years. Booking lead times have shortened, and availability on smaller vessels fills quickly.

Booking Information

A 25 per cent deposit secures all 2026 nile river cruise reservations. The remaining balance is payable up to two days before arrival, with no surcharges on credit or debit card payments.

Full itineraries, vessel profiles, pricing, and availability are listed at https://www.memphistours.com/.

About Memphis Tours

Memphis Tours is a well-established, award-winning travel operator specialising in customised, high-quality tours across Egypt, the Middle East, and North Africa since 1955. Highly rated on Trustpilot and Tripadvisor, the company offers personalised itineraries, expert Egyptologists, and 24/7 support for trips including nile river cruises and cultural tours.

Media Contact

Company Name: Memphis Tours

Phone: +20 2 357 160 50

Email: info@memphistours.com

Website: https://www.memphistours.com/

Address: 24 Mourad Street, Giza District, Giza Governorate 12211, Egypt

City: Giza

County: Giza Governorate

Country: Egypt