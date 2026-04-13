Olivia Miles has signed a multi-year contract with Unrivaled, with her professional debut set for the league’s third season next winter.

The Texas Christian University standout is coming off a career-best season, averaging 19.6 points per game while leading TCU to a Big 12 regular-season title and an Elite Eight appearance. She earned Big 12 Player of the Year honors and multiple All-American selections.

“I’m excited to be a part of its long-term growth,” Miles said of the league.

Miles, who previously starred at the University of Notre Dame, finished her collegiate career with 12 triple-doubles, ranking third in NCAA history.