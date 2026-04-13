Sexyy Red continues her breakout run with a high-energy performance at Coachella, further cementing her status as one of hip-hop’s most talked-about artists.

Fresh off launching her nonprofit Giving Is Sexyy, which recently supported over 500 families in St. Louis, the rapper brought that same energy to the Sahara stage. Her set featured fan favorites like “Pound Town,” “SkeeYee,” and “Peaches & Eggplants,” alongside tracks including “Sticky,” “Mad At Me,” and “Get It Sexyy.”

The performance was elevated by surprise appearances from Lizzo, who joined for “Whim Whammiee” and “Rackies” with a live flute moment, and Central Cee, who performed “Guilt Trippin” and “Band4Band.”

Visually, the set paid homage to her St. Louis roots, incorporating imagery inspired by landmarks like the Gateway Arch and featuring a larger-than-life sculpture of the artist at center stage.

The moment builds momentum for her upcoming album Richer Den Alla My Opps, set for release April 15, aligning with her birthday and marking the next chapter in her rapid rise.