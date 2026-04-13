ROYAL CIPHER is being presented as more than just a release—it feels like a calculated move. With the album set to drop on April 30, Stavros Zacharias isn’t easing into the moment. He’s stepping into it with clarity.

“This isn’t a test, it’s a positioning move,” he explains. “It’s the most complete body of work I’ve done to date and it clearly defines my direction. Every track, every decision and every collaboration has a purpose. Nothing is random.”

That sense of intention runs through every layer of the project. From the opening record—featuring Snoop Dogg and Greek heavyweight Nivo—to the overall structure of the album, ROYAL CIPHER is built to establish where Zacharias stands, not where he’s going.

But what stands out just as much as the music is the way it’s being delivered.

At a time when most releases are built for fast streaming and quick consumption, Zacharias is moving in the opposite direction. “It’s a fully conscious decision,” he says. “Today people skip every 5 seconds and don’t even get into the music. I want the opposite.”

The album will be released in CD, vinyl, and USB cassette formats, alongside a limited collector’s box of 500 units—a package that includes a CD player and JBL headphones. It’s not just about owning the music, but experiencing it without distraction.

Behind the sound, the final polish comes from mixing and mastering engineer Michalis Papathanasiou, whose work brings clarity and balance to a project built on heavy 808s, sharp drums, and modern trap structure. The result is a sound designed to hit with precision while maintaining its weight.

Collaboration-wise, nothing was left to chance. The album took over a year and a half to shape, and according to Zacharias, not every idea made the cut. “The moment I realized something didn’t fit the concept, it was out. No second thoughts. I wasn’t chasing names for impact. I was building cohesion.”

Even the title carries intention. ROYAL CIPHER isn’t framed as an ego statement—it’s a reflection of how he views music. “’Royal’ stands for level. ‘Cipher’ stands for circle, energy and exchange,” he says. “A strong, closed circle operating at a high level, without asking permission.”

For listeners coming in fresh, the message is simple. “I want them to feel power and intensity from the very first second… not something that gets forgotten in a week.”

And even his choice to use his real name ties into that same philosophy. “I didn’t want to hide behind a name. What I do is personal. When you use your real name, there’s no room to fake anything.”

With April 30 locked in, ROYAL CIPHER doesn’t feel like a rollout chasing attention—it feels like a project stepping into its place.