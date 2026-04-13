Tensions escalated between Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV after the president publicly criticized the Catholic Church’s leadership and stance on global issues.

Trump called Pope Leo XIV “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy” in remarks to reporters and on social media, suggesting dissatisfaction with the pope’s positions. He also claimed the pope’s appointment was influenced by political considerations.

In response, Pope Leo XIV pushed back, stating he has “no fear of the Trump administration” and emphasizing his role as a messenger of peace rooted in the gospel. Speaking to NBC, he noted that the Church approaches global issues differently than political leaders.

The exchange drew criticism from Paul Coakley, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, who said he was “disheartened” by Trump’s comments and stressed that the pope is not a political rival but a spiritual leader.

Adding to the controversy, Trump shared an image on social media depicting himself in a Christ-like pose, performing a healing, which further fueled backlash online.