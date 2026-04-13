Young Thug delivered one of the most talked-about moments of Coachella 2026 on Sunday, April 12, taking over the main stage with a performance that felt both celebratory and career-reinvigorating.

The YSL honcho stepped out with a bold new look, debuting brightly colored dreadlocks that immediately caught the crowd’s attention. His set was backed by a massive “Spider” themed stage design and a coordinated drone show, creating a visually striking backdrop that elevated the entire performance.

Young Thug gets the Coachella crowd LIT while rapping his heart out to his hit song “Digits” 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mL0loHgUR9 — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) April 13, 2026

A standout moment came during “Digits,” when Thug connected directly with the audience. He raised his hands to form a heart shape as fans shouted the lyrics back to him, turning the performance into a shared, high-energy exchange.

The night also featured several surprise appearances. Ty Dolla $ign joined him onstage for “Carnival,” while Camila Cabello appeared for “Havana.” NAV also came out during the set, performing “Trimski” alongside Thug.

Young Thug brings out Camila Cabello to perform their hit song “Havana” at Coachella 🔥🔥🎵 pic.twitter.com/LvIt9PHwYl — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) April 13, 2026

Blending past and present, the setlist moved between newer tracks from his latest album Day Before Coachella (DBC)and a range of his biggest hits. The mix gave the show a reflective tone while still keeping the energy high throughout.

Welcome back, Thugger.