Legendary emcee AZ returns to announce the release of his highly anticipated album, Doe Or Die III, the long-awaited third installment in his iconic series, which will be released on 5.8.26 via Mass Appeal.

The album announcement marks a true full-circle moment, as it reunites AZ with the legacy that first introduced him to the world; from being the sole guest feature and the first voice heard on Nas’ seminal Illmatic, to carving out a Hall of Fame career as a solo artist, Doe Or Die III serves as a master class in veteran lyricism, bridging the gap between the golden era and the modern landscape.

After releasing Doe Or Die III’s first single last week, AZ returns to release the visual for “So High,” which you can now watch below. “So High” features Mumu Fresh and is produced by Bink!.

The album and single announcement was commemorated with an exclusive, private dinner hosted by AZ, Nas, and Mass Appeal on April 9, 2026, in New York. The intimate gathering brought out a who’s who of hip-hop, including Nas, DJ Premier, Slick Rick, Busta Rhymes, Bink!, Statik Selektah, and other close collaborators and cultural figures, who pulled up to mark the moment with the same energy and respect that has followed AZ throughout his career. Pictures from the event are available below.

Originally launched with his 1995 debut, Doe Or Die helped establish AZ as one of rap’s most technically gifted, virtuosic and respected voices. With Doe Or Die III, he completes the trilogy with the same intentionality and discipline that have defined his legacy. Not chasing moments, but cementing them; and creating new ones.