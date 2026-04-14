Azzi Fudd has officially claimed the top spot in the WNBA Draft, heading to the Dallas Wings as the first overall pick. The former UConn star enters the professional ranks with a $500,000 payday and a historic reunion.

The move pairs Fudd with former Huskies teammate Paige Bueckers, who was the top selection for Dallas last year. Together, the duo has solidified UConn’s legacy by contributing to a record seven No. 1 overall picks for the program.

“I am not really sure I have words to describe that feeling,” Fudd said, describing the moment as surreal. “The feeling of sitting with my family, hearing your name called, and going up there was nothing I could have imagined.”

As a premier Jordan Brand athlete, Fudd is recognized for her elite shot-making, poise, and leadership. Her transition to the WNBA marks a major milestone for a player who has consistently been one of the most dynamic guards in the game. Fudd noted that playing alongside Bueckers makes the game easier, as she joins a roster designed to shape the future of women’s basketball. With her competitive drive and elite skillset, Fudd is ready to inspire the next generation while leading Dallas into a new era of greatness.