R&B legends Chris Brown and Usher have officially confirmed dates for The R&B Tour, a massive 2026 co-headlining stadium trek across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the 33-date tour unites two of the most influential hitmakers in the genre for a series of high-energy performances in the United States and Canada.

The tour is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 26, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The artists will visit major markets, including Chicago, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, before concluding the run on December 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. This announcement follows a viral Instagram teaser that sent fans into a frenzy last week.

Both icons are coming off historic milestones. Usher recently sold over 1.1 million tickets for USHER: Past, Present, Future, while Chris Brown recently completed the BREEZY BOWL XX WORLD TOUR, which became the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist.

Beyond the music, the tour will partner with Global Citizen. One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund to support global youth education.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 27, at 12 p.m. local time via the official tour website. Citi cardmembers can access a special presale starting Tuesday, April 21, while Live Nation All Access members can participate in The R&B Tour presale on April 23.

THE RAYMOND & BROWN TOUR 2026 DATES:

Fri, Jun 26 | Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

Tue, Jun 30 | Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

Thu, Jul 2 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Fri, Jul 3 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Tue, Jul 7 | Cleveland, OH | Huntington Bank Field

Fri, Jul 10 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium

Sat, Jul 11 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium

Fri, Jul 17 | Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

Tue, Jul 21 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center

Sat, Jul 25 | Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

Tue, Jul 28 | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium

Sat, Aug 1 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome

Fri, Aug 7 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Sat, Aug 8 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Tue, Aug 11 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium

Wed, Aug 12 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium

Mon, Aug 17 | Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium

Fri, Aug 21 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Fri, Aug 28 | San Francisco, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Sat, Sep 5 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sun, Sep 6 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Thu, Sep 10 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium

Fri, Sep 25 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Sat, Sep 26 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Tue, Sep 29 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium

Sat, Oct 3 | El Paso, TX | Sun Bowl Stadium

Mon, Oct 5 | San Antonio, TX | Alamodome

Fri, Oct 9 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

Sat, Nov 7 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sun, Nov 8 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Fri, Nov 20 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Thu, Dec 3 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Fri, Dec 11 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium