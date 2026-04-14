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Chris Brown and Usher Reveal Dates for Joint ‘R&B’ Stadium Tour

April 14, 2026
Shawn Grant

R&B legends Chris Brown and Usher have officially confirmed dates for The R&B Tour, a massive 2026 co-headlining stadium trek across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the 33-date tour unites two of the most influential hitmakers in the genre for a series of high-energy performances in the United States and Canada.

Chris Brown and Usher Reveal Dates for Joint 'R&B' Stadium Tour

The tour is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 26, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The artists will visit major markets, including Chicago, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, before concluding the run on December 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. This announcement follows a viral Instagram teaser that sent fans into a frenzy last week.

Both icons are coming off historic milestones. Usher recently sold over 1.1 million tickets for USHER: Past, Present, Future, while Chris Brown recently completed the BREEZY BOWL XX WORLD TOUR, which became the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist.

Beyond the music, the tour will partner with Global Citizen. One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund to support global youth education.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 27, at 12 p.m. local time via the official tour website. Citi cardmembers can access a special presale starting Tuesday, April 21, while Live Nation All Access members can participate in The R&B Tour presale on April 23.

THE RAYMOND & BROWN TOUR 2026 DATES:

Fri, Jun 26 | Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High 

Tue, Jun 30 | Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium  

Thu, Jul 2 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field  

Fri, Jul 3 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field  

Tue, Jul 7 | Cleveland, OH | Huntington Bank Field  

Fri, Jul 10 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium  

Sat, Jul 11 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium  

Fri, Jul 17 | Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium  

Tue, Jul 21 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center  

Sat, Jul 25 | Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium  

Tue, Jul 28 | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium  

Sat, Aug 1 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome  

Fri, Aug 7 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium  

Sat, Aug 8 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium  

Tue, Aug 11 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium  

Wed, Aug 12 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium  

Mon, Aug 17 | Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium  

Fri, Aug 21 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field  

Fri, Aug 28 | San Francisco, CA | Levi’s Stadium  

Sat, Sep 5 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium  

Sun, Sep 6 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium  

Thu, Sep 10 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium  

Fri, Sep 25 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium 

Sat, Sep 26 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium  

Tue, Sep 29 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium  

Sat, Oct 3 | El Paso, TX | Sun Bowl Stadium  

Mon, Oct 5 | San Antonio, TX | Alamodome  

Fri, Oct 9 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium  

Sat, Nov 7 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium  

Sun, Nov 8 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium  

Fri, Nov 20 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome  

Thu, Dec 3 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium  

Fri, Dec 11 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium  