R&B legends Chris Brown and Usher have officially confirmed dates for The R&B Tour, a massive 2026 co-headlining stadium trek across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the 33-date tour unites two of the most influential hitmakers in the genre for a series of high-energy performances in the United States and Canada.
The tour is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 26, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The artists will visit major markets, including Chicago, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, before concluding the run on December 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. This announcement follows a viral Instagram teaser that sent fans into a frenzy last week.
Both icons are coming off historic milestones. Usher recently sold over 1.1 million tickets for USHER: Past, Present, Future, while Chris Brown recently completed the BREEZY BOWL XX WORLD TOUR, which became the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist.
Beyond the music, the tour will partner with Global Citizen. One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund to support global youth education.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 27, at 12 p.m. local time via the official tour website. Citi cardmembers can access a special presale starting Tuesday, April 21, while Live Nation All Access members can participate in The R&B Tour presale on April 23.
THE RAYMOND & BROWN TOUR 2026 DATES:
Fri, Jun 26 | Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High
Tue, Jun 30 | Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium
Thu, Jul 2 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field
Fri, Jul 3 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field
Tue, Jul 7 | Cleveland, OH | Huntington Bank Field
Fri, Jul 10 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium
Sat, Jul 11 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium
Fri, Jul 17 | Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
Tue, Jul 21 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center
Sat, Jul 25 | Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium
Tue, Jul 28 | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium
Sat, Aug 1 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome
Fri, Aug 7 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
Sat, Aug 8 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
Tue, Aug 11 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium
Wed, Aug 12 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium
Mon, Aug 17 | Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium
Fri, Aug 21 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field
Fri, Aug 28 | San Francisco, CA | Levi’s Stadium
Sat, Sep 5 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
Sun, Sep 6 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
Thu, Sep 10 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium
Fri, Sep 25 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium
Sat, Sep 26 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium
Tue, Sep 29 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium
Sat, Oct 3 | El Paso, TX | Sun Bowl Stadium
Mon, Oct 5 | San Antonio, TX | Alamodome
Fri, Oct 9 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium
Sat, Nov 7 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sun, Nov 8 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Fri, Nov 20 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Thu, Dec 3 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Fri, Dec 11 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium