Cooper Flagg has placed himself in elite company after a standout rookie campaign with the Dallas Mavericks. The first-year player became just the second rookie since the 1973–74 season to lead his team across four major statistical categories, joining Michael Jordan in a club that has remained untouched for decades.

Cooper Flagg. Michael Jordan.



The Mavericks' young star joins MJ as the only rookies since 1973-74 to lead their team in total points, rebounds, assists and steals! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xRvm1eNBsJ — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2026

Flagg led Dallas in total points, rebounds, assists, and steals during the 2025–26 season, a level of across-the-board production that immediately drew comparisons to Jordan’s legendary debut with the Chicago Bulls in 1984–85.

Cooper Flagg. Michael Jordan.

The Mavericks’ young star now shares a statistical milestone that underscores his all-around impact. While Jordan’s rookie numbers remain on another level in sheer volume, Flagg’s ability to top his team in every major category highlights his versatility and importance to Dallas from day one.

Flagg finished the season with 1,473 total points, along with 466 rebounds, 316 assists, and 84 steals. Each figure led the Mavericks, signaling how quickly he became central to the team’s identity.

Jordan’s rookie season set the original benchmark, as he recorded 2,313 points, 534 rebounds, 481 assists, and 196 steals for Chicago. That performance has long been considered one of the most dominant first-year showings in league history.

For Flagg, matching the structure of that achievement places him in a rare historical conversation, even if the eras and team contexts differ. The accomplishment also reinforces expectations surrounding his future, as players who impact the game in multiple areas this early often evolve into franchise cornerstones.

Dallas now moves forward with a clear building block, as Flagg’s rookie year not only delivered production but also etched his name alongside one of basketball’s most iconic figures.