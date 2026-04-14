Davido marked his historic Coachella performance with an exclusive brunch hosted in partnership with Maison Martell on April 12.

Held at The Reserve at Polo Villas, the invite-only event brought together industry figures and tastemakers to celebrate Afrobeats’ global rise. Guests enjoyed curated cocktails and African cuisine, with music provided by DJ ECool.

Notable attendees included Diplo and Major Lazer, as well as cultural leaders and creatives.

The event highlighted the ongoing partnership between Davido and Maison Martell, which has championed Afrobeats since 2021. Rooted in a shared spirit of boldness and innovation, the collaboration reflects the genre’s growing global influence and cultural impact.

Following his Coachella set, the brunch served as both a celebration and a statement of Afrobeats’ continued expansion on the world stage.