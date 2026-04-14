Doc Rivers’ time with the Milwaukee Bucks has come to an end following a 32–50 season that left the team outside both the playoffs and the play-in picture. As of April 13, 2026, Rivers and the organization have gone their separate ways after a year that fell well short of expectations.

Ma$e and Cam’ron couldn’t stop laughing comparing Doc Rivers getting fired from the Bucks to when Ma$e broke up with his girl but she was still cool with his mom and even brought her new boyfriend around 😭💀👀



“She locked in with my Mom. She locked in with the front office” pic.twitter.com/BdNVe7MSLZ — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) April 13, 2026

Reports from major outlets describe the move as Rivers “stepping down” or “departing,” though the outcome is clear. His run on the sideline is finished after a campaign defined by inconsistency, injuries, and internal tension.

Rivers still had one year remaining on his contract, and the franchise is expected to cover his eight-figure salary for the 2026–27 season. There is also speculation that he could remain connected to the team in a different capacity, with discussions around a possible advisory role continuing behind the scenes.

The season itself unraveled in multiple ways. Injuries, including issues involving Giannis Antetokounmpo, disrupted any rhythm the team hoped to build. At the same time, reports of friction within the organization added to the instability. Rivers later pointed to personal reasons as part of his decision, including wanting to spend more time with his grandchildren and acknowledging the demands of the job at this stage of his life.

The news quickly sparked reactions across media, including on the show It Is What It Is, where Ma$e and Cam’ron took a comedic angle on the situation. The pair joked about the departure, drawing an unusual comparison to a past relationship story from Ma$e.

“She locked in with my Mom. She locked in with the front office”

Their reaction added a lighter tone to an otherwise serious development for the Bucks, who now face a pivotal offseason. With a roster built around a championship-level star, the focus shifts to finding leadership that can stabilize the team and return it to contention.