Fabolous is leaning into a different sonic lane with the release of his latest freestyle, this time taking on the “WYFL Riddim,” a track crafted by Jamaican producer DJ Mac alongside CrashDummy.

Fabolous drops a freestyle to ‘WYFL’ 👀 PLEASE BE HONEST. how is it sounding ?? pic.twitter.com/fXF8QYo4cl — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) April 14, 2026

The freestyle started picking up momentum after Fabolous previewed it during his set at Vacae Weekend in Jamaica. The crowd quickly locked in on the dancehall-driven production, fueling buzz that carried beyond the live performance.

Clips from the moment spread rapidly across Instagram and Threads, where listeners highlighted how naturally the rapper adjusted his delivery. Known for his polished New York cadence, Fabolous surprised many by blending his style seamlessly with the Caribbean rhythm, earning strong reactions online.

What began as a live performance moment has now turned into a full release, capitalizing on the organic attention it generated. The track’s rise reflects how quickly a live crowd reaction can translate into digital traction, especially when an artist steps outside their expected sound.

DJ Mac, who produced the beat, shared his appreciation for the unexpected collaboration. He admitted he had no prior knowledge that Fabolous planned to record over the riddim, only discovering it once the freestyle began circulating online.

The collaboration highlights the ongoing crossover between hip hop and dancehall, a space that continues to evolve as artists experiment with global influences. For Fabolous, the move reinforces his ability to stay adaptable while maintaining the core elements of his signature style.