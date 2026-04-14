J. Cole has cut short his stint in the Chinese Basketball League due to visa complications, ending his appearance with the Nanjing Monkey Kings.

The rapper revealed he was scheduled to play in at least three games but ultimately appeared in just one after delays in the work visa process.

“The work visa process took way longer than expected, so I was only able to play in one before heading back,” Cole shared.

The brief run marks another chapter in Cole’s ongoing connection to basketball, as he has previously pursued professional opportunities alongside his music career.