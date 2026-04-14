King Harris Charged with Drug Possession and Arrested in Pokemon Onesie

While wearing a Pikachu onesie, King Harris, rapper and son of T.I., was arrested for drug possession.

According to Complex, King received a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance in Gwinnett County, in addition to two traffic violations for a seatbelt and speeding, coupled with a misdemeanor charge of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

King was reportedly doing 60 mph in a 45 zone near 1 a.m., recovering 10 mg of THC in a vape pen.

He would later joke about his arrest, “Mannn Pikachu is free 🤣‼️ F**K TEAM ROCKET.”