Three-time Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion has unveiled the second collection of her Hot Girl Summer swimwear brand, expanding beyond women’s fashion into men’s swimwear and pet apparel.

The new collection, designed entirely by Megan, is now available in nearly 500 Walmart stores nationwide and online. Walmart remains the exclusive retail partner for the limited-time release.

“I really wanted to expand my reach with this year’s collection and bring everyone into my Hot Girl Universe,” Megan said. “Our brand is all about inclusivity, so it was important for me to design pieces for everyone.”

The women’s 20-piece lineup features bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, and cover-ups in bold seashell-inspired colors like red, orange, pink, and blue, with prices ranging from $18 to $32.

For the first time, the brand introduces a nine-piece men’s collection, including swim trunks and tank tops stamped with “Hot Boy Summer” branding. Each piece is priced at $20 and comes in vibrant seasonal hues.

The expansion also includes pet apparel, with barkini sets and dog tees featuring playful phrases like “Hot Dog Summer” and “Little Hottie.” Prices range from $9.97 to $12.97.

The launch builds on the success of last year’s debut and signals a broader lifestyle direction for the brand. Walmart executive Ryan Waymire said the expansion brings Megan’s signature confidence and inclusive vision to more customers.

The collection follows Megan’s recent appearance at PARAISO Miami Swim Week, where she showcased the brand and received the Cultural Icon Award.