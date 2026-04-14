Comedy heavyweight Mike Epps is back on the road in 2026, headlining the highly anticipated We Them One’s Comedy Tour—a star-studded show that’s quickly becoming one of the biggest comedy events of the year.
The tour features an all-star lineup alongside Epps, including Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean, along with several rising comedians. Known for blending seasoned talent with viral, new-generation performers, the tour delivers a mix of classic stand-up and fresh comedic energy that appeals to a wide audience.
Kicking off earlier in the year, the tour has already made major stops across the country, including cities like Brooklyn, Detroit, and Los Angeles. One standout show took place at the Barclays Center, where fans packed the venue for a night of nonstop laughter.
As the tour continues into the spring and summer, Epps and his crew are set to hit major arenas in cities such as Chicago, Baltimore, Dallas, and Las Vegas. Each stop features a slightly different lineup, keeping the experience fresh and unpredictable for fans attending multiple shows.
What makes this tour stand out isn’t just the lineup—it’s the chemistry. Epps, a veteran in the comedy game, takes on the role of both performer and curator, giving a platform to comedians who’ve built strong followings online while still delivering his signature, unfiltered humor. The result is a dynamic show that bridges generations of comedy.
“Mike Epps is bringing raw energy, real-life humor, and nonstop laughs to stages across the country in 2026—proving once again why his voice remains one of the most authentic and electrifying in comedy today”, says Jave Q
With sold-out arenas, viral moments, and a lineup stacked with talent, the We Them One’s Comedy Tour is shaping up to be one of 2026’s must-see live entertainment experiences. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Mike Epps or just looking for a night of laughs, this tour proves that comedy is alive, evolving, and bigger than ever.
Tour Dates
Friday April 17, 2026
Milwaukee, WIFiserv Forum
Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, Just Nesh, Navv Greene
Saturday April 18, 2026
Grand Rapids, MIVan Adel Arena
Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, Just Nesh, Navv Greene
Friday April 24, 2026
St. Louis, MOChaifetz Arena
Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, TK Kirkland, Just Nesh
Saturday April 25, 2026
Chicago, ILWintrust Arena
Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Tony Roberts, Just Nesh, JaySki
Friday May 1, 2026
Baltimore, MDCFG Bank Arena
Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, TK Kirkland, JaySki
Saturday May 2, 2026
Atlantic City, NJBoardwalk Hall
Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Tony Roberts, JaySki, Fab Monroe
Friday May 8, 2026
Dallas, TXTexas Trust CU Theatre
Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, Just Nesh, Navv Greene
Saturday May 9, 2026
Houston, TXToyota Arena
Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, TK Kirkland, Just Nesh
Sunday May 17, 2026
Miami, FLHardRock Hotel & Casino
Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, TK Kirkland, Just Nesh
Friday May 22, 2026
Phoenix, AZGila River Arena
Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, Just Nesh, Navv Greene, JaySki, TK Kirkland
Saturday May 23, 2026
Las Vegas, NVResorts World Theatre
Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, Just Nesh, Navv Greene, JaySki
Saturday May 30, 2026
Chicago, ILWintrust Arena
Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, Tony Roberts, Navv Greene, Just Nesh, JaySki