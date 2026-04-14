Comedy heavyweight Mike Epps is back on the road in 2026, headlining the highly anticipated We Them One’s Comedy Tour—a star-studded show that’s quickly becoming one of the biggest comedy events of the year.

The tour features an all-star lineup alongside Epps, including Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean, along with several rising comedians. Known for blending seasoned talent with viral, new-generation performers, the tour delivers a mix of classic stand-up and fresh comedic energy that appeals to a wide audience.

Kicking off earlier in the year, the tour has already made major stops across the country, including cities like Brooklyn, Detroit, and Los Angeles. One standout show took place at the Barclays Center, where fans packed the venue for a night of nonstop laughter.

As the tour continues into the spring and summer, Epps and his crew are set to hit major arenas in cities such as Chicago, Baltimore, Dallas, and Las Vegas. Each stop features a slightly different lineup, keeping the experience fresh and unpredictable for fans attending multiple shows.

What makes this tour stand out isn’t just the lineup—it’s the chemistry. Epps, a veteran in the comedy game, takes on the role of both performer and curator, giving a platform to comedians who’ve built strong followings online while still delivering his signature, unfiltered humor. The result is a dynamic show that bridges generations of comedy.

“Mike Epps is bringing raw energy, real-life humor, and nonstop laughs to stages across the country in 2026—proving once again why his voice remains one of the most authentic and electrifying in comedy today”, says Jave Q

With sold-out arenas, viral moments, and a lineup stacked with talent, the We Them One’s Comedy Tour is shaping up to be one of 2026’s must-see live entertainment experiences. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Mike Epps or just looking for a night of laughs, this tour proves that comedy is alive, evolving, and bigger than ever.

Tour Dates

Friday April 17, 2026

Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, Just Nesh, Navv Greene

Saturday April 18, 2026

Grand Rapids, MI Van Adel Arena

Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, Just Nesh, Navv Greene

Friday April 24, 2026

St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, TK Kirkland, Just Nesh

Saturday April 25, 2026

Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena

Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Tony Roberts, Just Nesh, JaySki

Friday May 1, 2026

Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, TK Kirkland, JaySki

Saturday May 2, 2026

Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Tony Roberts, JaySki, Fab Monroe

Friday May 8, 2026

Dallas, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, Just Nesh, Navv Greene

Saturday May 9, 2026

Houston, TX Toyota Arena

Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, TK Kirkland, Just Nesh

Sunday May 17, 2026

Miami, FL HardRock Hotel & Casino

Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, TK Kirkland, Just Nesh

Friday May 22, 2026

Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena

Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, Just Nesh, Navv Greene, JaySki, TK Kirkland

Saturday May 23, 2026

Las Vegas, NV Resorts World Theatre

Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, Just Nesh, Navv Greene, JaySki

Saturday May 30, 2026

Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena

Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, Tony Roberts, Navv Greene, Just Nesh, JaySki