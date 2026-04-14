Wu-Tang Clan, Sade, and Luther Vandross headline the 2026 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, officially inducted in the Performer Category.

They join a diverse group of honorees including Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, and Oasis.

In the Early Influence category, Queen Latifah and MC Lyte will be recognized alongside global icons Celia Cruz and Fela Kuti, highlighting the genre-spanning impact of hip-hop and world music.

Legendary producer Rick Rubin will receive the Musical Excellence Award, honoring his decades-long influence across multiple genres.

The 2026 induction ceremony is set for November 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will later air on ABC and stream on Disney+ in December.

This year’s class reflects the Hall’s continued embrace of hip-hop, R&B, and global sounds, celebrating artists who have shaped music culture across generations.