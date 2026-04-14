Jack Harlow’s Monica rollout took an unexpected turn the moment he said he felt like he “got Blacker” with the project—and now Saturday Night Live has officially turned that moment into comedy gold.

The internet didn’t waste any time reacting when Harlow made the comment. What might have been intended as a nod to influence or inspiration quickly turned into a viral talking point, with fans and critics alike questioning what that even means. The backlash came just as fast as the jokes, with social media lighting him up with nicknames and commentary that reframed the entire album conversation.

Even industry voices chimed in. Terrence Punch Henderson openly questioned the logic behind the statement, asking, “How exactly does one get ‘Blacker?’” That sentiment pretty much summed up the confusion across the culture.

Enter SNL.

During the show’s “Weekend Update” segment, cast member Ben Marshall stepped in as Harlow, delivering a near perfect impersonation that zeroed in on the idea of a rapper trying a little too hard to lean into Blackness. From the neo soul inspired wardrobe to the exaggerated mannerisms, the skit didn’t just poke fun. It dissected the entire narrative.

Marshall’s version of Harlow fully leaned into the joke, embracing the criticism and doubling down on the awkwardness. He ran through the viral nicknames, attempted a freestyle that completely fell apart, and most notably, played up the idea of someone trying to navigate Black culture without fully understanding it.

One of the skit’s most telling moments came in a simple interaction; going in for a dap and completely botching it, even trying to kiss Michael Che’s hand mid greeting. It was subtle, but it captured the core of the joke: not just influence, but imitation without authenticity.

The segment also took shots at how Harlow framed his artistic shift, with jokes suggesting he was redefining things in ways that felt forced rather than natural. It turned the phrase “getting Blacker” into a punchline about identity, proximity, and perception all wrapped in comedy.

For Harlow, the attention around Monica continues to build, but not necessarily in the way he intended. Between the criticism, the memes, and now a full SNL parody, the conversation has moved beyond the music and into something bigger about how artists present themselves within the culture.

And at this point, that “getting Blacker” line isn’t just a quote anymore. It’s the headline.