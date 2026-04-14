If you are really watching both sides of New York baseball, this is not just a rough stretch. This feels like identity showing early in the season.

Both the New York Yankees and New York Mets dropped five straight games. The Yankees finally snapped their skid with that chaotic 11-10 win over the Los Angeles Angels and now sit at 9 -7, still in position near the top of the AL East. The Mets did not respond the same way. They dropped another tight one to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 1 -0 and now fall to 7-10, sitting in the cellar slot in the NL East.

Same city. Same timing. Completely different outlook. With two of the Top 5 Opening Day payrolls(Mets $352M and Yankees $297M) you’d demand more results of the teams from the capital of the world.

The Yankees are winning, but it does not feel clean.

Aaron Judge is hitting .212. When your franchise player is not controlling at bats, everything behind him starts to press. The swings get bigger, the situational approach disappears, and innings that should produce runs end quietly.

Even in the win over the Angels, it took 11 runs and late game Mike Trout walk off just to survive. That is not dominance. That is a team covering up issues with power.

Then you look at roster decisions.

Moving on from Cade Winquest before he gets a real look, while a high ceiling arm like Carlos Lagrange remains in the Triple-A system raises real questions. Are you developing or are you all in on winning now.? Right now, it feels like neither direction is fully committed. The Yankees are afloat because of talent and timing. But the margin is getting thinner.

Now look at Queens.

The Mets are not just losing. They are losing the kind of games that expose problems.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .176 and still has not driven in a run through 17 games. That is not just a slump. That is a void in the middle of the lineup. Add in moments where he does not look fully locked in on routine plays, and now your leader is not stabilizing the game.

The 1-0 loss to the Dodgers says everything. Pitching keeps you in it, but there is no response offensively. No adjustment. No execution when it matters.

Then there’s how they are handling talent.

Carson Benge is hitting .130 with 13 strikeouts. That is expected for a rookie adjusting. But constantly moving Ronny Mauricio up and down, even after producing and delivering in big moments, kills rhythm. Development requires consistency. Right now, the Mets are not providing that.

And when fundamentals start being questioned, it gets worse.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. speaking uncertainly about something as basic as turning a double play reflects a team that is not sharp where it needs to be.

Now add pressure.

Carlos Mendoza is already under the microscope. In this city, that happens fast. If this does not turn, the conversation around his future is going to get loud before Memorial Day.

So here is the reality.

The Yankees are flawed but surviving. The Mets are flawed and slipping. One team is getting by on talent and timing. The other is being exposed by execution.

And in New York, where every inning is magnified, both teams are getting closer to proving that this is not just early season noise.

This is who they are right now.