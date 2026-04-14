The lineup for The Summer Smash 2026 has officially been revealed, with the three-day event set to return to SeatGeek Stadium from June 12 through June 14.

Now in its eighth year, the festival continues to stand as the world’s largest independently owned hip-hop event, drawing more than 100,000 fans annually. Founded by Lyrical Lemonade and SPKRBX, the festival has become a cornerstone of summer music culture in the Chicago area.

Friday’s opening night will be headlined by Lil Uzi Vert, alongside hometown star Chief Keef, Sexyy Red, and G Herbo. Rising talent North West is also set to make her festival debut.

Saturday expands the lineup with electronic heavyweight Skrillex and a special guest appearance from Baby Keem, along with performances from Bladee and Yung Lean, Waka Flocka Flame, and more.

Closing out the weekend, Playboi Carti returns as Sunday’s headliner, joined by Lil Baby, Fetty Wap, and BigXthaPlug.

Tickets go on sale April 14 at 2 p.m. CT, with multiple tiers available. Organizers say more announcements and festival details will be revealed in the coming weeks as anticipation builds.