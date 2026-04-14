Peacock has officially renewed The ’Burbs for a second season following a strong debut run.

The comedy series, which premiered Feb. 8, quickly became a breakout hit, generating more than 1.7 billion viewing minutes on the platform. It also ranked among the top 10 streaming originals for four consecutive weeks, according to Nielsen data, and now stands as Peacock’s most-watched scripted season in its first 50 days.

“We’re so thrilled that audiences loved season one of ‘The ’Burbs,’” said Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBC and Peacock. “A huge congratulations to all of the writers, producers and crew who updated the beloved original film and made something funny, warm and highly contemporary.”

The show, which stars Keke Palmer, has also found success internationally, selling into more than 100 territories worldwide.

Critics have responded positively as well, with The New York Times calling the series “funny and ultimately heartwarming,” while Variety praised it as “brilliantly written.”

With its blend of humor, mystery, and modern storytelling, The ’Burbs is set to return to Hinkley Hills for another season, building on its growing fanbase and global momentum.