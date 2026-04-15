This April, the spotlight isn’t just on a brand—it’s on a moment. A movement. A celebrationof purpose, resilience, and elevation.

While the highly anticipated online soft launch of God’s Diamond is Tea made its debut on April 13, the true celebration unfolds on Friday, April 17th at 8:00 PM—with an exclusive, high-energy launch party experience in Houston.

This is where vision meets atmosphere.

Where purpose meets people.

Where a diamond finally shines in full view.

From Vision to Vibe: The Celebration of a Movement

The launch party is more than an event—it’s an experience curated to embody everything Kimberly J represents: transformation, luxury, healing, and divine purpose.

Hosted at

📍 A1 Cigar Bar and Lounge

God’s Diamonds, Inc. – A nonprofit dedicated to supporting neurodivergent individuals through education, faith, and resources

Kingdom Advancement Strategists, LLC – Empowering leaders and organizations through strategy, AI, and purpose-driven growth

A1 Cigar Bar and Lounge – Providing the perfect upscale environment for connection, celebration, and elevated experiences

Half Baked Goodness Cookies – Bringing a sweet, gourmet touch to the evening with handcrafted cookie creations that add warmth, comfort, and a hint of indulgence to an already unforgettable experience

5632 Richmond Ave

Houston, TX 77057

A1 Cigar Bar and Lounge is an upscale venue that sets the tone for an unforgettable night of elegance, connection, and celebration.

Guests can expect:

A vibrant, elevated atmosphere

Curated music and social energy

A stylish crowd aligned with purpose and influence

A celebration of both a brand launch and a birthday milestone

Because this isn’t just a business event—it’s Kimberly J’s birthday celebration turned legacy moment.

An Invitation to Experience the Brand Live

While customers can begin shopping online April 13 at

🌐 www.godsdiamondistea.com

the April 17 launch party offers something deeper:

An immersive introduction to the story behind the brand.

Guests will have the opportunity to:

Engage with the vision behind God’s Diamond is Tea

Connect with like-minded individuals in business, wellness, and faith spaces

Celebrate the journey behind the blends that are transforming lives

From Diamond Clarity to Diamond Glow, each tea represents more than wellness—it represents a testimony in a cup.

Powered by Purpose: Sponsors Behind the Experience

This powerful evening is made possible through aligned partnerships that reflect Kimberly’s mission across business, faith, and community:

God’s Diamonds, Inc. – A nonprofit dedicated to supporting neurodivergent individuals through education, faith, and resources

Kingdom Advancement Strategists, LLC – Empowering leaders and organizations through strategy, AI, and purpose-driven growth

A1 Cigar Bar and Lounge – Providing the perfect upscale environment for connection, celebration, and elevated experiences

Together, these sponsors represent a unified vision:

impact, empowerment, and transformation.

Dress the Part. Step Into the Moment.

This is not your average launch.

Dress Code: Upscale / Fashion Forward

Valet Available

No RSVP Required

Just bring your presence, your energy, and your expectation for a night that blends:

luxury, purpose, and celebration.



A Birthday That Becomes a Legacy

Kimberly J’s birthday this year isn’t just personal—it’s symbolic.

It represents:

Stepping boldly into purpose

Turning pain into power

Building platforms that uplift others

From overcoming depression, brain trauma, and personal battles…

to becoming a founder, doctoral scholar, AI leader, and visionary—

this moment is proof that pressure produces diamonds.

And on April 17, that diamond shines publicly.

Stay Connected & Be Part of the Movement

Follow the journey:

Kimberly J

Instagram | Facebook | TikTok: @kimberlyj4change

God’s Diamond is Tea

Instagram | Facebook | TikTok: @godsdiamondistea

Your Invitation

This is your moment to witness something special.

Not just a launch.

Not just a party.

A movement in motion.

Friday, April 17th | 8 PM

Houston, TX

Take a sip.

Celebrate the vision.

Step into the experience.

And watch what happens when a diamond finally shines.