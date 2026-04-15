For decades, the “all-inclusive” model has been the gold standard for Caribbean resorts, but the concept is finally making a high-stakes debut on the Las Vegas Strip. A groundbreaking Inclusive Summer Package has officially been unveiled, offering a bundled experience at three of the most iconic properties in the heart of the city: Harrah’s Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel, and Flamingo Las Vegas.

Designed to provide maximum value during the peak travel season, the package offers a seamless way for guests to enjoy the center of the Strip without reaching for their wallets at every turn. Stays are available starting now through August 2026.

The Breakdown: What’s Included?

The package is structured to simplify the Vegas experience, bundling the “Big Four” of travel—sleep, food, drink, and play—into a single nightly rate.

Accommodations: A standard room (one king or two queen beds) starting at $200 per night for one guest . This price is notably “all-in,” already accounting for taxes and daily resort fees. Each additional guest can be added for $100 per night .

A standard room (one king or two queen beds) starting at . This price is notably “all-in,” already accounting for taxes and daily resort fees. Each additional guest can be added for . Dining: Two full meals per day at an impressive roster of restaurants, including world-renowned names like Gordon Ramsay, Bobby Flay, and Guy Fieri .

Two full meals per day at an impressive roster of restaurants, including world-renowned names like . Bottomless Drinks: Guests have access to bottomless well drinks, house wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages at select bars across the three resorts.

Guests have access to bottomless well drinks, house wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages at select bars across the three resorts. Parking & Perks: The bundle includes complimentary self-parking, 20% off cabana and daybed rentals at Influence, The Pool at The LINQ, and two anytime tickets to the High Roller Observation Wheel.

A Culinary Tour of the Center Strip

The package allows guests to bounce between properties to experience different celebrity-chef helmed outlets, making it a dream for foodies:

Resort Participating Dining Destinations Harrah’s Bobby’s Burgers, Chicken Guy!, Fulton Street Noodle Bar, Pin-Up Pizza, Fulton Café The LINQ Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar, Nook Express Flamingo Gordon Ramsay Burger, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, Nook Express

For full-service spots like Gordon Ramsay Burger or Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen, a “meal” includes an appetizer, entrée, dessert, and a non-alcoholic beverage. At fast-casual locations, guests enjoy an entrée, side, and drink.

Redefining Strip Value

“As travelers look for more value options, we are proud to introduce an incredible offer in the center of the Las Vegas Strip,” said Dan Walsh, SVP and General Manager of the participating resorts. “The Inclusive Summer Package bundles our accommodations, dining, drinks and attractions together, creating a more affordable way to enjoy some of our most iconic resorts.”

The package is available for reservations of up to four guests and stays of up to four nights. While blackout dates and exclusions apply, the offer represents a significant shift in how Las Vegas resorts are competing for the “summer reset” traveler.

Booking Information:

Guests can secure their all-inclusive stay now at caesars.com/las-vegas/hotels/deals/inclusive-summer-package.