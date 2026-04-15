Baltimore is experiencing a sharp and sustained drop in violent crime, with new figures showing the city’s homicide numbers at their lowest point in almost 50 years.

I keep telling people crime in many Black areas are at record LOWS right now https://t.co/xHKWF61lbt — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 14, 2026

In 2025, the city recorded 133 homicides, a significant decline from 194 in 2024 and far below the 348 reported in 2019. The total represents a 31 percent decrease year over year and nearly a 60 percent drop from the spike seen in 2021. The homicide rate fell to 23.5 per 100,000 residents, the lowest since 1977, with more recent data pushing that figure even lower.

The downward trend has continued into 2026. By late March, officials reported 28 homicides, along with a noticeable reduction in non-fatal shootings.

City leadership credits a coordinated and targeted approach for the improvement. The Group Violence Reduction Strategy has been central to those efforts, focusing on individuals most likely to be involved in violent crime. The initiative combines strict enforcement with access to services such as job training, housing support, and counseling, reaching more than 360 participants.

Law enforcement has also stepped up efforts to remove illegal weapons from circulation, recovering more than 440 guns in the early months of the year. At the same time, stronger coordination between local police, prosecutors, and federal agencies has improved case outcomes and response efforts.

Community organizations have contributed as well, working to prevent conflicts before they escalate. These grassroots programs have helped reduce tensions in neighborhoods most affected by violence.

Additional data underscores the shift. Non-fatal shootings dropped to 311 in 2025, down 24.5 percent from the previous year. Juvenile homicide victims declined sharply, with just three cases involving individuals under 18 compared to 14 the year before. The city’s homicide clearance rate also rose to 64.3 percent, a notable increase from roughly 40 percent in 2020.

The numbers point to a broader turnaround, as Baltimore continues to build on strategies aimed at long-term reductions in violent crime.