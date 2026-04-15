The legal saga between Cardi B and gossip blogger Tasha K has reached a volatile new chapter. Despite a massive defamation judgment and a subsequent bankruptcy settlement intended to silence the feud, Cardi B is heading back to court, claiming that Tasha K has engaged in a “relentless course of conduct” designed to harass her and her family.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ, the Grammy-winning rapper is asking a judge to impose formal sanctions on the blogger for allegedly violating a strictly enforced non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

According to Cardi’s legal team, led by attorney Lisa Moore, the blogger has committed at least 25 separate violations of their settlement agreement. The strategy, Cardi claims, is a calculated cycle of “strategic provocation”: Tasha K allegedly posts “thinly veiled” commentary to her audience of over one million followers, waits for Cardi’s lawyers to flag the post, deletes it, and then immediately uploads another.

Cardi expressed frustration with what she calls a “cat and mouse” game, arguing that the blogger knows exactly how to trigger her audience to identify Cardi and her family as the subjects of the harassment without using their names directly.

Offset and Stefon Diggs in the Crosshairs

The recent filing highlights specific instances where Tasha K allegedly crossed the line:

The Offset Incident: Cardi claims Tasha has regularly posted about her ex-husband, Offset , specifically referencing a recent incident this week in Florida where the rapper was reportedly shot.

Cardi claims Tasha has regularly posted about her ex-husband, , specifically referencing a recent incident this week in where the rapper was reportedly shot. The Stefon Diggs Connection: The documents also allege that Tasha K discussed Cardi’s “then-romantic partner,” NFL star Stefon Diggs, during various podcasts—a direct violation of the NDA terms that prohibit the blogger from trashing or discussing Cardi’s intimate circle.

Financial Stakes and Future Penalties

This latest move follows a lengthy battle that saw Tasha K ordered to pay nearly $4 million in damages. While a deal was reached within the blogger’s bankruptcy plan last year to resolve the debt—which included a five-year payment plan and a total cessation of “trash-talk”—Cardi argues that the agreement has been completely ignored.

Cardi B is now asking the court for:

Sanctions for every future violation of the NDA to serve as a financial deterrent. A permanent injunction ordering Tasha K to immediately cease talking about Cardi or her family on any platform.

As the “Bodak Yellow” rapper seeks to protect her peace and her family’s privacy, it is clear that the $4 million price tag hasn’t been enough to close this chapter of internet history.