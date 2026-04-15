Chris Brown Addresses Usher Verzuz Debates: ‘I Want No Smoke!’

Chris Brown and Usher are heading out on tour together, but many fans are still wondering who would win a Verzuz between the two R&B stars. If you ask Chris Brown, it doesn’t matter.

“I want no smoke! Usher got that,” Breezy wrote online in response to a Joe Budden Podcast club. “I’m just happy to be apart of it.”

Chris Brown just shut down the Verzuz debates between him and Usher:



“I want no smoke! Usher got that. I’m just happy to be apart of it” pic.twitter.com/kQMa2g5EXa — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 13, 2026

But back to the tour. R&B legends Chris Brown and Usher have officially confirmed dates for The R&B Tour, a massive 2026 co-headlining stadium trek across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the 33-date tour unites two of the most influential hitmakers in the genre for a series of high-energy performances in the United States and Canada.

The tour is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 26, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The artists will visit major markets, including Chicago, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, before concluding the run on December 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. This announcement follows a viral Instagram teaser that sent fans into a frenzy last week.

Both icons are coming off historic milestones. Usher recently sold over 1.1 million tickets for USHER: Past, Present, Future, while Chris Brown recently completed the BREEZY BOWL XX WORLD TOUR, which became the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist.

Beyond the music, the tour will partner with Global Citizen. One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund to support global youth education.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 27, at 12 p.m. local time via the official tour website. Citi cardmembers can access a special presale starting Tuesday, April 21, while Live Nation All Access members can participate in The R&B Tour presale on April 23.