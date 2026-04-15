Deni Avdija silenced the Valley on Tuesday night, delivering a historic performance to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 114- 110 victory over the Phoenix Suns. With the win, Portland officially punched its ticket to the postseason, ending a five-year playoff drought.

Avdija was spectacular, recording 41 points, 12 assists, and 7 rebounds. He became the first player in NBA history to post a 40-point, 10-assist double-double in a Play-In game. Despite Portland holding a 14-point lead in the second quarter, Phoenix surged back behind Jalen Green’s 35 points and Devin Booker’s 22. In the fourth quarter, the Suns seized an 11-point lead following a 10-to-0 run by Green and Dillon Brooks.

Avdija took over from there, scoring or assisting on 16 of Portland’s next 24 points. In the final minute, he utilized a Eurostep to put the Blazers up by one. After Jordan Goodwin briefly reclaimed the lead for Phoenix, Avdija answered with a clutch bucket and a foul to make it 112 to 110 with 16 seconds remaining.

DENI JUST DOMINATED 🔥



41 PTS

7 REB

12 AST

2 BLK

3 3PM



Portland clinches the West #7 seed and will face San Antonio in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs presented by @Google! pic.twitter.com/4dF1VcsLC1 — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2026

The Blazers secured the win with a defensive stand led by veterans Jrue Holiday and Jerami Grant. Holiday forced a miss from Green, and Grant sealed the victory with a steal and a breakaway slam.

“I am so happy for the guys,” Avdija said postgame. “To go to the Playoffs, it is the best thing that has ever happened to me in my career.”

Portland will now open its playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. The Suns must face the winner of the Warriors versus Clippers matchup on Friday for a final shot at the eighth seed.