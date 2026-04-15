The investigation into the shooting of rapper Offset has escalated to the federal level. The FBI in Miami officially joined the case this week, releasing a series of surveillance photos featuring multiple suspects and two getaway vehicles involved in the Florida attack.

Federal officials confirmed the images are directly linked to the incident that occurred on April 6 outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. According to reports from the FBI and Seminole Police Department, the violence began when Offset became involved in a large brawl. The group included rapper Lil Tjay, who was previously arrested in connection with the fight.

TMZ notes the situation turned life-threatening when an assailant opened fire on Offset during a failed attempt to steal his watch. The FBI reports that the suspects fled the scene in two Chevrolet SUVs, specifically a matte gray Tahoe and a black Suburban. The newly released photos show various individuals interacting near the vehicles, including one suspect speaking on a cellphone.

Authorities are asking the public for assistance in identifying the men pictured in the federal alert.

Offset is opening up following a recent shooting incident in South Florida, using both a public message and new music to reflect on the experience. Offset has since reassured fans about his condition while hinting at a deeper personal outlook. “Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good… but I’m planning to be better!” he shared. He added, “I’m focused on my family, my recovery and getting back to the music… realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses.”

In a newly teased track, Offset references the incident and broader struggles, including gambling, with lines like, “Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win,” signaling a more introspective direction in his music.