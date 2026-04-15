The Charlotte Hornets kept their postseason hopes alive Tuesday night, slipping past the Miami Heat in a razor-thin 127 to 126 overtime finish that brought Miami’s 2026 Play-In Tournament to an abrupt end.

HORNETS ELIMINATE HEAT IN INSANE OT ENDING 🤯🤯🚨



CHARLOTTE ADVANCES TO NEXT ROUND OF PLAY-IN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IqYf8BfBbO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 15, 2026

"I apologize on that one. I got hit in the head, didn't really know where I was, but I'mma check on him and see if he's okay and everything."



—LaMelo Ball on the play that led to Bam Adebayo leaving the game. pic.twitter.com/79VIG5kuMK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 15, 2026

Charlotte seized control in the final seconds of the extra period. LaMelo Ball attacked the rim and converted a go-ahead layup with just 4.7 seconds remaining, capping a composed performance under pressure. On the other end, Miles Bridges delivered the decisive defensive play, rejecting Davion Mitchell at the buzzer to preserve the one-point margin.

The game only reached overtime thanks to late-game heroics in regulation. Colby White drilled a difficult turnaround three-pointer with 10.8 seconds left, erasing Miami’s edge and forcing an additional five minutes.

Miami faced an uphill climb for much of the night after losing Bam Adebayo in the second quarter. The All-Star center exited with a lower back injury following a play involving Ball. The Hornets guard later acknowledged the moment and issued an apology during his postgame remarks.

Bam Adebayo was ruled out for the game after being injured on this play 😔 pic.twitter.com/vJVTQnGUVZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 15, 2026

Despite the setback, Miami leaned on Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins to stay competitive. Mitchell poured in 28 points, matching Bridges’ physicality and pace, while Wiggins added 27 to keep the Heat within striking distance throughout.

Charlotte’s offensive engine was driven by Ball, who finished with 30 points and 10 assists, orchestrating the attack with confidence in critical moments. Bridges complemented him with 28 points and nine rebounds, providing both scoring punch and defensive impact when it mattered most.

With the result, Charlotte advances, while Miami’s season comes to a close in one of the tightest contests of the tournament.