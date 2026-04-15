Jason Lee is finally speaking candidly about where things stand between him and Kanye West, and it is clear that whatever relationship they once had is no longer what it used to be.

During a recent conversation with Bevy Smith on her Bevelations show on SiriusXM, Lee did not dance around it, saying plainly, “Kanye and I, we’re not that close. We’re not like buddies and texting anymore. He’s doing his thing and I’m watching from a distance. Whatever.”

Smith pressed him on how that distance felt, especially considering his presence during Kanye’s most controversial moments, asking, “How did that feel to you that you’re not close to him anymore when you were there in his time of need?”

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Lee responded with clarity about his role at the time, explaining, “I was there in service to what he needed at the time and we had great times and we had stressful times.” He added, “I am anti cancel culture. I’m pro accountability culture and I feel like he’s been accountable.”

Still, Lee made it clear that accountability does not mean the process is complete. “He still has to reconcile whatever that is that he found himself in with all the different communities,” he said. “Cause he didn’t just piss off the Jewish community. He pissed off the Black community too.”

Smith did not hesitate to make her stance known, responding, “Well, certainly, and I’m a part of that community. I’m pissed.”

From Lee’s perspective, reconciliation is something Kanye still has to work through. “I think he needs to go through his process of reconciliation,” he said, while also expressing disappointment in what could have been. “It’s disappointing that we didn’t get to finish what we were trying to accomplish because we had an amazing plan.”

The conversation then shifted to what it was like being in Kanye’s orbit on a day to day basis. Smith asked, “How many times did he call you up in weird times of the night?”

Lee laughed as he answered, “Oh, he called anytime. 3, 4, 5, and with the craziest ideas and the energy that was like, ‘Hold on, I’m asleep.’ Yes. Yes. How you know about that? He called you too?”

But behind the humor was a more serious reality. Lee described the emotional toll of being around that level of intensity, saying, “I will say the one thing about Kanye, that mania, when he’s in it, it is psychologically overwhelming. I don’t think I’ve ever felt that level of stress cause you’re absorbing, I’m an empath so I’m absorbing all that energy and absorbing that at three or four in the morning when you’re sleep. It is a lot.”

Even with that, Lee emphasized that his support was always genuine. “Somebody like me who will never be an enabler but also wants to make sure you know somebody got you, I got you. If I’m with you, I’m gonna ride with you until I gotta get off the car.”

And ultimately, he did.

Lee pointed to the moment that forced that decision, saying, “It was him and Candace Owens with the All Lives Matter was like, that was it for me.”

Now, from a distance, Lee is watching, no longer directly involved, but still aware of the path ahead for Kanye as he continues to navigate the consequences of his actions.

For Jason Lee, the message is simple.

Support has limits. And knowing when to step away matters just as much as showing up.