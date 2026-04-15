During a recent performance at Lincoln’s Beard Brewing in Miami, Jay Electronica sparked controversy by publicly defending Sean “Diddy” Combs. The enigmatic rapper paused his set to shout “Free Puff” to the crowd.

Addressing the mogul’s ongoing legal battles, Electronica stated that people tried to “hang” his friend on what he described as false pretenses. The rapper has remained a staunch supporter of Diddy, even featuring the embattled mogul on his recent album, A Written Testimony: Leaflets.

Jay Electronica says "Free Puff" during a recent performance in Miami.



"They tried to hang my dawg on some bullsh*t." pic.twitter.com/gdmKnSkxll — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 14, 2026

Jay Elect isn’t the only artist speaking kindly of Diddy in recent days. Just last month, Usher was standing by Sean Combs, saying he would not speak negatively about the music mogul despite ongoing public scrutiny.

In an interview with Forbes, Usher said his personal experience with Combs differs from how the producer has been portrayed publicly. “I don’t have anything negative to say about Sean Combs because my experience was not what the world has seen,” he explained.

While acknowledging that no one is without flaws, Usher emphasized the importance of recognizing Combs’ impact on the music industry. “I can’t with any sense of humanity not recognize the valuable contributions that this man made,” he said.

Usher added that many artists and creatives have benefited from what Combs built, which is why he continues to view him as a “legacy figure.”