Following a brief hiatus, Monaleo has officially returned with her latest track and music video, Crossroads Freestyle. The release marks a triumphant new chapter for the 24-year-old artist, arriving shortly after her nomination for Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist at the American Music Awards.

The Houston rapper reemerges with renewed focus and energy, signaling her readiness to dominate the industry once again. The powerful freestyle sets the stage for her upcoming tour, as she prepares to return to the road later this month. With this pivotal release, Monaleo reminds fans of her lyrical prowess and prepares for a high-energy year ahead.