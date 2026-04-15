Embattled artist Pooh Shiesty has been taken into custody in Dallas, according to authorities, marking a new escalation in a federal case that continues to unfold with serious allegations and disputed facts.

Law enforcement says the arrest took place earlier this month at a residence connected to his family. Prosecutors argue the case centers on what they describe as an “armed takeover” of a recording studio, allegedly carried out by Shiesty and several associates. They claim the purpose of the incident was to pressure an exit from his contract with 1017 Records.

According to the government’s version of events, the situation escalated to the point where music executive Gucci Mane was allegedly forced into signing a contract release. These claims remain unproven in court but have become a central pillar of the prosecution’s narrative.

Defense attorney Bradford Cohen has strongly challenged the government’s interpretation of events. Speaking on Law & Crime’s Sidebar with Jesse Weber, he pushed back on allegations that Shiesty visited a Staples store shortly before the incident to print materials tied to the alleged plan.

“I don’t even care if they’re at Staples,” he explained. “They are going to a recording studio. Normally, my clients usually print off the lyrics for different individuals. If you have five individuals that are going to be on one record, and they each have a section or a part, they’ll usually print those things off.” He added, “We have to create the defense and create a way to make sure that [the government] is held to their burden. So, it doesn’t matter what they say. It matters what they have.”

Cohen also questioned the strength of the investigation itself, pointing to what he described as missing or incomplete evidence. “The FBI doesn’t take three months to arrest someone if they believe everything that was said on the night that it occurred,” he said. “They were involved the first night, and then nothing happened for three months.”

He continued, “I’m just shocked that when they say there might be video out there — they don’t have it,” and added, “There might be this mystery contract — they don’t have it.”

Shiesty remains charged with kidnapping and robbery, charges that carry the potential for a life sentence if he is convicted.