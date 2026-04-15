The digital architect of modern hip-hop is officially back. Today, Soulja Boy has released his highly anticipated new album, Drip, across all streaming platforms. The project arrives at a time when the “Big Draco” influence is reaching a fever pitch, fueled by a new wave of superstars who are once again mining his iconic catalog for inspiration.

Adding a massive surge of momentum to today’s release, Latto recently took to social media to tease an upcoming single that prominently samples Soulja Boy’s 2007 classic, “Yahhh!” The snippet has already sent fans into a frenzy, sparking widespread conversation about the enduring power of Soulja’s early sound and its role in shaping the current landscape of the genre.

The Soulja Boy Blueprint

Latto’s preview is the latest in a major trend that has seen chart-toppers like Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Megan Thee Stallion, and GloRilla sampling and referencing Soulja Boy’s groundbreaking hits. Whether it’s through high-energy club records or viral TikTok sounds, the “Big Draco” DNA is clearly embedded in the 2026 sound.

“I’ve been setting the tone since day one—this album right here is just another level,” says Soulja Boy. “Drip is about the lifestyle, the wins, the grind… it’s for everybody that’s been rocking with me and everybody just now catching up.”

Inside the Project: ‘Drip’

The 13-track project, which officially hit services at midnight, is a cohesive blend of high-energy anthems, raw street records, and melodic flex tracks. It serves as a definitive showcase of the signature style that made him a household name while proving his continued relevance as an innovator.

Official Tracklist for Drip:

Came Out The Water Watch Me Jigg Place Your Order This My Shit Took Off (feat. Litty Vuitton) Throw Your Hands Up Another One Trim Sit Down Setting Up Shop Welcome To The Trap House Run My Money Up 100 Pounds

A Digital Legacy Reinenforced

From launching one of the first viral rap hits in history to topping the Billboard Hot 100 as a teenager, Soulja Boy’s legacy as a pioneer of the digital era is undeniable. His early mastery of YouTube and social media laid the foundation for the very industry he continues to influence today.

With Drip now in rotation and a blockbuster sample from Latto on the horizon, Soulja Boy isn’t just reminding the world that he was first—he’s showing everyone that he’s still setting the pace.

Fans can stream Drip on all major platforms now.