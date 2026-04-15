Ye Sued for Alleged Assault of a Man at Chateau Marmont Hotel

Kanye West is at the receiving end of yet another lawsuit. This time, he is being sued by a guy he encountered at the Chateau Marmont in April 2024, claiming the rap icon punched him.

According to TMZ, the suit is for battery and infliction of emotional distress, citing Ye sucker punched him in the hotel.

The suit suggests Ye approached him at the table and, without warning, stole off of him, which “knocked him to the ground” and “hit his head and lost consciousness.” But it got worse, then, Ye allegedly “repeatedly punched him as he lay unconscious on the ground.”

But what was the lead-up to this? According to the man, Ye believed he was inappropriate with a woman who was part of his party. The suit states Ye, “repeated and embellished these lies during a widely viewed podcast appearance, exposing plaintiff to public scorn, suspicion and ridicule.”

The suit has an unspecified amount of damages.