Fresh off his release from a New York City jail on April 3, 6ix9ine is already making headlines—this time for an act of unexpected philanthropy. Following a 90-day sentence for parole violations, the Brooklyn rapper has returned to the spotlight by cashing out two families in need, totaling $50,000 in donations.

The initiative began on April 5, when Tekashi took to Instagram to announce he would gift the massive sum to a commenter who could best explain how the money would change their life. By April 11, the rapper had a change of heart regarding how to distribute the funds.

“I Decided to Break It in Two”

In a video shared with his millions of followers, 6ix9ine explained that giving the entire $50,000 to a single recipient felt “selfish.” Instead, he chose to double the impact by selecting two families to receive $25,000 each.

A Life-Saving Mission: The first recipient was a couple from Ohio whose 7-month-old daughter is currently battling dilated cardiomyopathy. The infant is in urgent need of a heart transplant. 6ix9ine reportedly flew the parents to Miami to personally hand over the cash.

The first recipient was a couple from Ohio whose 7-month-old daughter is currently battling dilated cardiomyopathy. The infant is in urgent need of a heart transplant. 6ix9ine reportedly flew the parents to Miami to personally hand over the cash. Home Delivery: For the second family, the rapper took a more direct approach, traveling to their residence to hand-deliver the “bread” in person.

The Return of the Viral Villain

While the giveaway is tied to the promotion of a new gambling app called RainBet, Tekashi claims this isn’t a one-off event. He has promised to continue these $50,000 monthly giveaways to maintain his connection with his audience.

However, the philanthropy hasn’t slowed down his penchant for controversy. Since coming home, 6ix9ine has wasted no time reigniting his trademark social media feuds. He has already gone viral for calling out Gucci Mane over past police cooperation and took aim at Young Thug for his rainbow-colored hair during his recent Coachella performance.

Now on probation in Miami, 6ix9ine seems determined to balance his persona as both a community benefactor and the industry’s most vocal antagonist.