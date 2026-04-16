A’ja Wilson is making history once again, officially signing a three-year, $5 million supermax contract to remain with the Las Vegas Aces. This landmark agreement stands as the largest contract in WNBA history. Negotiated by Jade-Li English of Klutch Sports Group, the deal is fully guaranteed and marks a significant shift in league economics.

A'ja Wilson, the WNBA's first ever four-time MVP, is signing a three-year, $5 million supermax contract to return to the Las Vegas Aces, sources tell me and @Andraya_Carter. The deal, which is the largest in WNBA history to date and fully guaranteed, was negotiated by Jade-Li… pic.twitter.com/xSJhkHOvId — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2026

The four-time MVP will earn $1.4 million in the upcoming season. In a first for the WNBA, the contract is not a fixed-rate deal; instead, Wilson’s salary will scale over the following two years to equal 20% of the team’s total salary cap. This innovative structure ensures her pay reflects the rapid growth of the league’s revenue.

As the first player to secure such a deal, Wilson continues to lead both on the court and in the boardroom. The contract underscores her value as the face of the Aces and a primary driver of the WNBA’s record-breaking era of popularity and expansion.