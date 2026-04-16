Dave Chappelle is addressing backlash tied to his set at the 2025 Riyadh Comedy Festival, confronting accusations that his appearance helped polish Saudi Arabia’s global image despite ongoing human rights concerns.

Dave Chappelle fires back after backlash over his Saudi Arabia show.



Says no one ever had a problem with Saudi money until “a black man” made “money off the plantation.”



“The United States government does business with the Saudis. Netflix does business with Saudis, everyone.… pic.twitter.com/FcrxObEBSV — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 15, 2026

During a recent NPR interview, Chappelle made clear that his decision to perform did not come lightly. He said he previously turned down invitations following the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. His stance shifted, he explained, as the United States and major corporations continued to expand business ties with the country, including investments in sports, film, and streaming partnerships.

Chappelle argued that the outrage directed at him feels selective. He pointed to what he sees as a double standard, suggesting criticism intensifies when Black entertainers are involved in these international deals. He also framed his performance as an opportunity to connect with an audience eager for live comedy.

The controversy has not cooled. Critics say participating in the festival risks legitimizing a government accused of restricting free expression and targeting dissent. Reports around the event indicated that performers agreed to limits on material, including avoiding jokes about the Saudi Royal Family, the nation itself, or religion.

Chappelle added fuel to the debate during his set, telling the crowd, “It’s easier to talk here than it is in America,” a line that quickly circulated online and drew sharp reactions. Many viewed the comment as dismissive of censorship concerns while comparing them to cancel culture in the United States.

Several comedians publicly criticized the festival and those who took part. David Cross was among the most direct, accusing performers of supporting a “totalitarian fiefdom” for financial gain. Others, including Marc Maron and Shane Gillis, also voiced disapproval.

Supporters of Chappelle argue the criticism overlooks broader economic involvement between Saudi Arabia and Western industries. Detractors counter that entertainers carry cultural influence and should be held accountable for where they choose to perform.

The debate reflects a larger tension between global business realities and the ethical lines artists draw when stepping onto international stages.