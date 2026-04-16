A growing trend in the medical world has doctors and researchers concerned. According to a new report, an increasing number of patients are requesting “unvaccinated” blood and refusing standard blood transfusions due to fears regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

While the requests are becoming more common, medical experts warn that refusing standard blood supply in favor of “direct donations” from family members may actually carry higher health risks.

The Rise of “Directed Donations”

A study published in the journal Transfusion highlights a rise in patients seeking blood exclusively from donors who have not received the mRNA vaccine. At Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee, researchers noted that thirteen patients recently received blood donated specifically for them by family members to avoid the general supply.

However, researchers note that this practice can be counterproductive to patient safety. Most directed donors are giving blood for the first time, and their donations are statistically more likely to contain “potentially harmful pathogens” compared to the highly screened, regular donor pool.

The “Spike Protein” Hysteria

The surge in these requests is largely attributed to fears surrounding “spike proteins” found in COVID-19 vaccines. Critics and some online communities have fueled concerns that these proteins could lead to issues like “turbo cancers” or deadly blood clots—claims that major medical institutions continue to dispute.

Dr. Marc Siegel, a senior medical analyst, described the trend as part of an “ongoing fear culture.” He noted that while he respects the choice of individuals to group together for specific blood types, doing so is “expensive and will limit options” during critical medical emergencies.

Can You Even Test for “Vaccinated” Blood?

One of the biggest hurdles for patients seeking “pure” blood is the lack of medical infrastructure to support it. Diane Calmus, Vice President of Government Affairs for America’s Blood Centers, pointed out a fundamental flaw in the request: there is currently no medical test that can distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated blood.

Despite this, some states are looking into formalizing the process. Oklahoma is among the states that have proposed creating dedicated blood banks for those who want to ensure their blood comes from unvaccinated donors.

As the debate between patient autonomy and established medical safety continues, the healthcare industry is struggling to manage a new era of “medical segregation” driven by vaccine skepticism.Doctors Issue Warning as More Patients Request “Unvaccinated” Blood

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