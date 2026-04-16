Brooklyn artist HDBeenDope has officially released his latest single, “IN CLOSING,” marking a powerful entry under Roc Nation Distribution. The track serves as the lead introduction to his highly anticipated EP, And Even Better, which is scheduled to arrive on April 22.

Known for his millions of YouTube views and brand placements with Nike and EA Sports, HDBeenDope uses “IN CLOSING” to showcase a blend of confidence and introspection. The song explores themes of self-awareness and resilience, with the artist reflecting on the evolution of his career and the drive toward meaningful change. This release follows his previous single, “Figure Four (Extended),” further signaling a new sonic direction rooted in purpose-driven storytelling.

With over 300,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, HDBeenDope continues to build massive momentum. His growing influence was recently highlighted by Stephen A. Smith, who spotlighted the track “Move” during a broadcast segment. Supported by a new official visual, “IN CLOSING” bridges the artist’s past experiences and future ambitions, setting the stage for the upcoming EP launch.