In a revealing new interview, comedy veteran Dave Chappelle has set the record straight on his relationship with the political right. Speaking with host Michel Martin on NPR’s Newsmakers, Chappelle expressed deep frustration with the Republican Party, accusing them of “weaponizing” his controversial jokes about the transgender community to push their own legislative and campaign agendas.

Chappelle, who has faced intense criticism over the last several years for his remarks on gender identity, clarified that his comedy was never intended to be used as a political tool.

“Not What I Was Doing”

During the wide-ranging sit-down, Chappelle addressed the way his routines have been co-opted by GOP strategists. “I did resent that the Republican Party ran on transgender jokes,” he told Martin. “I felt like they were doing a weaponized version of what I was doing. That’s not what I was doing.”

The comedian argued that there is a fundamental difference between a stand-up comedian exploring difficult social topics and a political party using those same topics to alienate a specific group of citizens for votes.

The Lauren Boebert Incident

To illustrate his point, Chappelle shared a behind-the-scenes story from a recent visit to Capitol Hill. He explained that while visiting, he was swarmed by various congressional staffers and members of Congress asking for photos.

“I just take pictures with whoever asked,” Chappelle admitted, noting that at the time, he hadn’t yet mastered the social art of “respectfully declining.” Among those who requested a photo was U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert.

Chappelle took the photo but was stunned when Boebert posted the image to X (formerly Twitter) almost instantly. The caption read: “Just three people who understand that there’s only two genders.”

The photo quickly went viral, leading to claims that Chappelle was aligning himself with Boebert’s specific political views—a narrative the comedian was quick to shut down.

Chappelle revealed that after the photo went live, he confronted the Representative at his show later that evening. “I got to the arena, and I lit her a** up for doing that,” he said. “She should never do that to a person like me.”

By clarifying the context of the photo and his stance on the GOP’s messaging, Chappelle is attempting to reclaim his narrative. While his material remains polarizing, the comedian is making it clear that he refuses to be a “prop” for any political party’s platform.