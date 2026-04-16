Global superstar and Reebok partner KAROL G made history last night as the first Latina artist to headline Coachella. For her monumental set, she stepped out in a custom pair of silver Reebok Freestyle Hi sneakers, reimagining the iconic silhouette to match the high-impact energy of the desert stage.
The bold footwear choice anchored a visual identity that celebrated feminine strength and artistic evolution. KAROL G was not alone in her Reebok style; her band and background dancers were outfitted in a curated selection of heritage models, including the Club C 85, Workout Plus, and Freestyle Lo.
The historic performance featured a 25-song setlist, guest appearances by Becky G, and a powerful message of Latin pride. By bringing classic sport style into a modern, headline-making setting, KAROL G cemented her status as a global fashion and music icon. The moment also served as a major milestone for her multi-year partnership with Reebok, highlighting the brand’s “Born Classic. Worn for Life.” campaign on one of the world’s biggest stages