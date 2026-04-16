As TikTok Live transforms into a serious platform for creators, ManagerJon and Garry Sitarski are bringing live event production and professional studio builds into the mix, setting a new standard for quality and experience.

With live performances at major music and creator events like Playlist Live and TomorrowWorld, the duo built their reputation on more than just taking the stage. Their foundation is in full scale production, creating immersive environments through lighting, sound design, and stage level execution. Now, they are bringing that same energy into a digital space where audiences engage in real time and expect more than a basic stream.

Their focus is clear. Treat every live like an event. From studio layout to lighting and audio, ManagerJon and Sitarski are raising the standard and showing what high quality live content can look like in a creator first space.

TikTok Live is quickly becoming a serious lane for creators. With live gifting, subscriptions, and brand deals, the platform is opening real income opportunities while building direct audience connection. As demand grows, creators who invest in production and experience are beginning to separate themselves.

Sitarski pointed to the shift happening across the space. “We are applying what we learned from live events and building experiences people actually want to stay in. That is what drives growth.

ManagerJon emphasized the upside for creators who move early. “This space is wide open right now. If you understand production and know how to keep people engaged, there is real opportunity to build something sustainable.”

As TikTok Live continues to expand, creators like ManagerJon and Garry Sitarski are helping shape the next wave by merging live event production, professional studio builds, and digital accessibility into a new era of live streaming.