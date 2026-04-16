North West is once again proving she is her father’s daughter, debuting a bold set of gold grills in a series of viral TikTok videos. The 12-year-old tastemaker showcased the custom dental jewelry while dancing and lip-syncing, signaling a luxurious shift from the experimental aesthetics she sported earlier this year.

This latest fashion move leans into the deep roots of hip-hop culture and mirrors the boundary-pushing dental fashion of Kanye West. By pairing the custom ice with her signature street style, North continues to cement her status as a Gen Alpha icon, bridging the gap between her family’s legendary legacy and her own burgeoning identity as a global trendsetter.